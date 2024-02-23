Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of KRG opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after buying an additional 4,182,590 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,746,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.