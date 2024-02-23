Korea Investment CORP Acquires 10,933 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of XRAY opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

