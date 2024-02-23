Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,610 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,846,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $851,834,000 after purchasing an additional 163,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,015,128 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $196,972,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $184.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.03. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total value of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,987 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

