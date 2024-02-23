Korea Investment CORP Acquires 1,873 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,024,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,507 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Twilio Trading Up 0.5 %

TWLO stock opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.