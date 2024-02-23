Korea Investment CORP Boosts Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.7% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE ST opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

