Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 91.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 13.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 164.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Stock Performance

QFIN stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura started coverage on Qifu Technology in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on QFIN

Qifu Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.