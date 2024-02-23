Korea Investment CORP Buys 14,144 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 243.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BRP by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRP by 3,269.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 49,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 127,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. UBS Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

BRP Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $67.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.15 and a 52-week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.18%.

BRP Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

