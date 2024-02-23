Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,233,000 after buying an additional 685,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after buying an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

SCCO stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $88.40.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.91%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

