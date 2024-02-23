Korea Investment CORP Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,617 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

