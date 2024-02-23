Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,366,000 after acquiring an additional 963,194 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after acquiring an additional 588,198 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,822,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZI opened at $17.27 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

