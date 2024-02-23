Korea Investment CORP Has $1.36 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,118 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Up 5.2 %

COIN opened at $170.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 633.00 and a beta of 3.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $193.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,209,123 shares of company stock valued at $172,223,354. 33.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.