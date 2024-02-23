Korea Investment CORP Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 363,257 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

See Also

