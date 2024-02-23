Korea Investment CORP Has $2.03 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,830 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 362.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

