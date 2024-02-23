Korea Investment CORP Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,962 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 704,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 223,944 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Catalent by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 185,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,797,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,058 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Catalent by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,875,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,406,000 after acquiring an additional 428,260 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

