Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 157.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $283,571.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,388 shares of company stock worth $3,102,093. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 1.81. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

