Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,633,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 181,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,826,333,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,008,870,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $571,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $237.70 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teleflex from $228.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.30.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

