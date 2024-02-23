Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ICL Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Barclays lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

