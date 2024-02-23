Korea Investment CORP Raises Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $320.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

