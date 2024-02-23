Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 237.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,972 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $14.35 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.13%.

KEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,825 shares of company stock worth $496,214 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

