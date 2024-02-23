Korea Investment CORP Raises Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 39,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,659,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $217.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.03 and a 200-day moving average of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

