Korea Investment CORP Sells 130,973 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,973 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 80.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEE shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

