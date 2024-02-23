Korea Investment CORP Sells 1,584 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.83.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $202.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $227.01.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

