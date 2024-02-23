Korea Investment CORP Sells 3,015 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,357,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.24. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -55.81%.

Several brokerages have commented on WFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

