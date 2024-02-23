Korea Investment CORP Sells 35,600 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Prudential PLC grew its stake in AerCap by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 54.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 177,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 62,210 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the third quarter worth $10,164,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AerCap by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 301,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE AER opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $79.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.