Korea Investment CORP Sells 55,222 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 240,086 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 55,222 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $4.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $6.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

