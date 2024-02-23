Korea Investment CORP Sells 641 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9,388.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $697,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,132.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $204,486.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,941 shares of company stock worth $1,701,282 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WBS opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $996.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

