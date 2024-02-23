Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Koss from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Shares of KOSS opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koss by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,462 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Koss during the second quarter valued at $264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koss during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

