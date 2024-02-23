Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Kronos Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Kronos Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 107.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kronos Worldwide to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 950.0%.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $8.60 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRO shares. TheStreet lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

