Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Lakeland Financial worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,935,000 after purchasing an additional 300,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 738,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,677 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 33.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 736,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

LKFN stock opened at $63.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $161,715.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,488 shares of company stock worth $2,275,975. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

