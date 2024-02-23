Larimar Therapeutics’ (LRMR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities increased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.72. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 4,290,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $37,499,992.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,763,288.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

