Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Lifesci Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 4,290,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,288.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 3,414,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 668,203 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $15,536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,115,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

