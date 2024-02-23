Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $805,200.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,886,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,442,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $611.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after purchasing an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.