LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,722,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 956,685 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.98.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LegalZoom.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

