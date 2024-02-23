Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BWG opened at $8.29 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

