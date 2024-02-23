Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 6%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.49. 2,393,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,554,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

