Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.11

Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.11 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 180486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 3.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.