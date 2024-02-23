LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.30. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other LKQ news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

