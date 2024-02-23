Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.84) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 45.59 ($0.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.43. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Activity at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider William Chalmers acquired 142,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

