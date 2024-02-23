LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

