LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
LMP Capital and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE SCD opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $14.46.
About LMP Capital and Income Fund
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
