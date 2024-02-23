Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Loews by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

L stock opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,031,372. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

