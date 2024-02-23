Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Bank of America

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after buying an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $22,208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

