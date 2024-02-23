Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

M opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

