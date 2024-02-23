Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,907,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the previous session’s volume of 1,242,537 shares.The stock last traded at $54.24 and had previously closed at $54.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.93.

Get Magna International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,811,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,968,000 after buying an additional 3,609,429 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 15.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Magna International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.