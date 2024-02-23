Mandy Tenner Sells 828 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) VP Mandy Tenner sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $19,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,604.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $23.54 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Trading of Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,240.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

