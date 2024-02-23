Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.29.

Manitowoc Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MTW opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a market cap of $459.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 104.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

