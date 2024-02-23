Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Director Sells $617,240.00 in Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MAR opened at $249.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $250.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.78.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,662,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $7,601,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 108.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

