Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.4 %
MHH opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $12.85.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
