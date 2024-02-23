Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Trading Up 0.4 %

MHH opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.50. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastech Digital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 862,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

