Matthew Tappin Sells 6,857 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Tappin sold 6,857 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $20,913.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,803.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Matthew Tappin sold 4,556 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $14,351.40.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Matthew Tappin sold 5,207 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $18,536.92.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $9.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEM. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Stem from $6.00 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stem from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. The company offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

