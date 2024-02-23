MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,394 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 470,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

MXCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT opened at $4.51 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $469.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.44.

In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $26,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,665,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,550 shares of company stock valued at $198,950 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

