Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given New C$2.35 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$2.35 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

