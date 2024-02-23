Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given New C$2.35 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$2.35 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.54 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$7.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.75. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$2.80 and a 52-week high of C$9.75.
